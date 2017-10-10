Boo! Head lice may be lurking in Halloween costumes

When you head to the Halloween store, your likely focused on finding the perfect costume to score some scares, but what you aren't paying attention too may be equally as frightening...germs!

Doctors report a shocking increase in lice and scabies this time of year and the likely culprit may be your new-found mask.

Just think of how many people tried it on before you.

So how can you protect yourself and your family?

Seal your all parts of your costume, in an air tight bag 48 hours before wearing it to kill off any unwanted creepy crawlies.

You can also try throwing all dryer safe materials in the dryer for 45 minutes prior to trick-or-treating.

