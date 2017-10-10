Caught on camera: Man steals ambulance from Michigan hospital

A high-speed chase involving a stolen ambulance in southeast Michigan was caught on camera.

Officers said a 21-year-old man stole the ambulance as workers were dropping off a patient at a hospital in Mt. Clemens.

He led officers on a chase through a busy city street. In the video, you can see a cruiser pull in front of the ambulance and the suspect is unable to get around it.

So, he veers off the highway and plows through an open field before returning to the road.

Moments later, he tried to avoid being boxed in by a cruiser and a passenger car that had pulled over, but ends up stuck in the grass.

The suspect faces a felony charge of unlawful driving away of an ambulance.

