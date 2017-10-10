Man sues Chicago Cubs, MLB after foul ball injury

An Illinois man is suing the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball for a foul ball injury at Wrigley Field.

John Loos, 60, said he's blind in his left eye after getting hit by the foul ball at a Cubs game in August.

He is seeking $50,000 in damages and claims his injury could have been prevented.

"Every year we hear stories about people who suffer serious injuries from foul balls. My life, and the lives of many fans, have been changed forever by Major League Baseball's failure to protect its fans. It's too late for me but Major League Baseball must fix this after the playoffs -- not next year, but now,” Loos said.

In his lawsuit, Loos is asking the Cubs to expand their safety netting.

Loos said he may have to replace his left eye with a prosthesis.

He said he can still see out of his right eye, but has had problems adjusting to light and shadows.

The Cubs did not comment, citing the pending lawsuit.

