Old Man Winter pays early visit to Denver

CNN -

An early-season snowstorm blanketed the Denver metro area Monday.

It snapped branches and power lines, leaving thousands of customers without power.

Customers were advised not to shake the snow from still leafed-out trees without being certain the snow won't fall on power and telephone lines.

The storm system later moved out, but the cold temperatures lingered.

Monday night was expected to be Denver’s coldest in six months.

According to our CNN affiliates at KMGH, the earliest first snow in Denver was Sept. 3, 1961. The latest was Nov. 21, 1934, and the average date for snowfall is Oct. 18. Last year, the first snow was not until Nov. 17.

