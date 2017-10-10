Man fires at attacking dog, fatally shoots woman

Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.More >
Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.More >
A man suffered a heart attack, but he is alive today thanks to a fast acting employee of his local bar and grill. A 57-year-old man collapsed at Big D's Bar and Grill in Midland County on Oct. 5.More >
A man suffered a heart attack, but he is alive today thanks to a fast acting employee of his local bar and grill. A 57-year-old man collapsed at Big D's Bar and Grill in Midland County on Oct. 5.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.More >
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.More >
Newly released dash-cam video shows police officers in Michigan responding to a hit-and-run crash that allegedly involved a judge.More >
Newly released dash-cam video shows police officers in Michigan responding to a hit-and-run crash that allegedly involved a judge.More >
Authorities have identified the two drivers who were killed when a vehicle driving the wrong way on a central Michigan highway collided with an oncoming vehicle.More >
Authorities have identified the two drivers who were killed when a vehicle driving the wrong way on a central Michigan highway collided with an oncoming vehicle.More >
Quadruplet sisters are doing their best to honor the legacy of their late mother.More >
Quadruplet sisters are doing their best to honor the legacy of their late mother.More >
The buildings were knocked down, but what was left behind has turned into an eyesore. The people who have to look at it every day said they want something done.More >
The buildings were knocked down, but what was left behind has turned into an eyesore. The people who have to look at it every day said they want something done.More >
Authorities say a trench collapse in western Michigan has left one worker dead and one rescued. Wyoming Fire Chief Chuck Lark said firefighters were called about 2 p.m. Monday to a residence where the collapse occurred.More >
Authorities say a trench collapse in western Michigan has left one worker dead and one rescued. Wyoming Fire Chief Chuck Lark said firefighters were called about 2 p.m. Monday to a residence where the collapse occurred.More >