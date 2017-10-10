Cooler air moves back in for Tuesday

It was simply gorgeous in Mid-Michigan on Monday with generous sunshine and summer-like temperatures as we started a brand new workweek. While today won't be quite as warm, Tuesday will still feature some pleasant fall weather ahead of our next round of rain tonight.

Today & Tonight

Out the door this morning, things are looking quite pleasant in Mid-Michigan with quiet skies and temperatures largely in the 50s as you head out for the morning drive. Although some patchy fog has shown itself at times this morning, we should be in great shape in most places.

Unlike yesterday, a day that featured very little cloud cover, we'll add some more clouds to the mix this for the second day of the workweek. Even so, skies should be a nice mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon before we trend mostly cloudy this evening.

Highs will be cooler today after the passage of yesterday's cold front, with most areas holding in the 60s this afternoon. Lakeshore areas will be a touch cooler with winds taking a north northeasterly direction today, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

An evening shower is not unreasonable, especially in our southern areas, but overall most of us should be dry until the overnight period. Once the late evening and overnight rolls around, expect showers to become likely over most of the area. Chances will be highest near I-69, with the lowest chances in our far northern viewing area along M-55.

Overnight lows should settle into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.