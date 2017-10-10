Snow already in the west, what's the earliest date on record in Mid-Michigan?

It's been an interesting fall so far in Mid-Michigan and it continued as we started a brand new workweek on Monday with plenty of highs in the upper 70s and even low 80s yesterday afternoon.

While we enjoyed the warmth of yesterday, snow has already been seen in the western United States and before you know it, it will be our turn in Mid-Michigan.

Before you grab your pitchforks and hunt down the local meteorologist, or break the snowmobile out, it's important to know that there is no snow in our immediate future.

However, we are getting close to the anniversary of our earliest measurable snowfall in Mid-Michigan, so why not take a look at some of our snowfall history around the area?

Earliest Measurable Snowfall

When it comes the to earliest measurable snowfall in Mid-Michigan, we're actually only a few days away from the earliest date on record. That occurred 11 years ago on October 12th, 2006 in both the Saginaw and Flint area.

This date is considered the earliest measurement of at least 0.1" of snow, with Flint achieving 2.3" on that date. While Saginaw only reached the earliest snow of 0.1" or greater, Flint also hit the mark for the earliest snow of 1" or more on that date.

Saginaw just a touch behind, with the earliest date of 1" or more on October 24th, which was back in 1933.

If you're not impressed by snowfall totals greater than 1", the National Weather Service in Detroit also keeps track of the earliest 3" or greater snowfall. Flint was just ahead of Saginaw once again with an earliest date of October 19th, 1989, and Saginaw reached that mark on October 24th, 1933.

Latest Measurable Snowfall

On the other side of the coin, there have been some slow starts in Mid-Michigan, so why not take a look at the latest measurable snow of the season?

For that, we have to look back to December 9th of 1931 in the Flint area for the first total of over 0.1". For the first snow of 1" or greater, folks were waiting forever for the first total of 1", waiting until January 31st, 1943.

In Saginaw, the latest occurrence of 0.1" or more, was on December 20th in 1948. For the latest measurement of 1" or more, it was another long wait for Saginaw, with the latest measurable total of 1" falling on January 26th, 1948.

What's interesting about those dates, is they actually occurred in two winters, 1943 and 1948, that made the top 20 lists for coldest winters on record in the Saginaw and Flint area.

Largest Snowstorms: Saginaw & Flint

Saginaw (Since 1912)

Rank Date Amount 1 January 26th-27th, 1967 23.8" 2 January 26th-27th, 1978 22.5" 3 March 17th, 1973 21.3" 4 February 24th-25th, 1965 17.9" 5 December 19th-20th, 1929 16.9"

Flint (Since 1921)

Rank Date Amount 1 January 26th-27th, 1967 22.7" 2 April 2nd-3rd, 1975 17.3" 3 January 4th-5th, 2014 17.1" 4 December 11th-12th, 2000 14.0" 5 March 16th-17th, 1973 13.7"

