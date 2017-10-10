Morley to fill 60 more medical customer service positions

A local company is continuing to grow, which means more jobs for Mid-Michigan.

Morley is hosting a career fair Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Bay Road location in Saginaw.

The company needs to fill 60 more full-time positions for medical customer service representatives. The positions are eligible for health benefits, dental, vision care, long- and short-term disability, life insurance, 401(k) retirement plan and paid vacations and holidays.

"Health care continues to be an area about which Americans' care a great deal. This is a good opportunity for people who want to make a difference in people's lives, are willing to help navigate the complicated world of health insurance and believe in providing outstanding customer service," Morley Director of Human Resources Jill Gushow said. "Morley also offers a terrific opportunity to have a career and develop your skills, for those who are looking for more than just a job."

The customer service representatives are responsible for investigating, processing, resolving and responding to customer questions concerning medical insurance, benefits and quality care issues.

The company is looking for people with at least two years of experience in customer service. Medical experience is not required, but they would prefer people with an interest in the medical field.

Those interested in a position should upload their resume at morleycompanies.com/careers, and bring several copies of their resume to the career fair.

