Owosso woman, 71, hurt in crash on M-52

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Shiawassee County that left one woman hurt. 

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. 

Investigators said a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Owosso woman was northbound on M-52 near Riley Road when she failed to negotiate the curve and crashed into the ditch, causing the vehicle to flip. 

The woman was taken to Owosso Memorial Healthcare by ambulance and later airlifted to Hurley Medical Center. Her condition was not released. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

