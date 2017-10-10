VIDEO: Detroit police chief defends off-duty officer who clubbed man

Detroit's police chief says it appears that an off-duty officer who struck a shoplifting suspect during a struggle at a store acted appropriately.

Chief James Craig discussed the case Monday after a video recorded by a bystander at the Meijer store was posted online. Craig told reporters it appears that the use of force "was proper" and it turned out that the man didn't steal anything from the store.

The 65-year-old officer was in uniform and working security. On the video, he's seen repeatedly hitting the 23-year-old man with a nightstick as the two tussled. Craig says the suspect was treated for a broken tooth and a bruised face and could face charges for resisting arrest.

Craig says the police department is investigating whether the officer's conduct justifies disciplinary action.

