New details after Michigan rapist awarded joint custody of alleged victim's son

A Michigan man convicted of rape was recently awarded joint custody of his alleged victim's child.

Christopher Mirasolo, a now 27-year-old sex offender, was granted parental rights of the victim's 8-year-old son after a DNA test concluded he was the father, according to the victim's attorney, Rebecca Kiessling.

He allegedly held the victim, her sister and a friend "captive" for two days in 2008 -- threatening to kill them if they told anyone what happened, Kiessling told The Detroit News. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.

Police arrested him a month later when the victim discovered she was pregnant. A conviction carries a prison sentence of at least 25 years, but he was given a plea deal for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Mirasolo was then sentenced to one year in jail but only served six and a half months before early release so he could care for his sick mother, according to Kiessling. In 2010, he reportedly served an additional four years for sexual assault against another victim between the ages of 13 and 15.

Kiessling said her client's custody case started after Sanilac County looked into child support she had received this past year.

The Sanilac County Prosecutor's Office released a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 10 that said the victim, now 21, requested financial assistance through the Michigan Department of Human Services in July of 2017.

As a condition of the financial assistance, the victim was told she was required to cooperate with pursuing paternity and support for her child, the prosecutor's office said.

"This young woman came to the Sanilac County Prosecutor's Office and completed and signed a paternity questionnaire in which she disclosed the alleged father's name and address. She further signed an agreement to cooperate with pursuing paternity and signed a statement authorizing the disclosure of her address," the press release said.

Prosecutors said Mirasolo was contacted and given a copy of the complaint for paternity. He spoke with his attorney and returned on Aug. 16 and requested DNA testing, according to the statement. The DNA test confirmed Mirasolo was the biological father of the child.

The prosecutor's office said Mirasolo signed a standard order that is used in all paternity cases and it was sent to the Friend of the Court on Sept. 21. The order, which prosecutor's said awarded the mother sole physical custody of the child, was signed the next day by the Court.

"While the mother did request that the father not receive visitation, the order stated: 'Parenting time shall be as the parties agree. If they are unable to agree, either party may file a motion.' The order is clear that, if the mother does not want the father to have visitation, she does not have to provide it," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the press release, the victim's attorney visited the Sanilac County Prosecutor's Office on Sept. 28, after the order was completed by the court. On Oct. 6, she filed a motion with the court to modify the order, the prosecutor's office said.

Kiessling said she is currently seeking protection for her client, now 21, under the federal Rape Survivor Child Custody Act. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Mirasolo's attorney told The Detroit News he did not initiate court proceedings and said he's unsure if he will pursue a relationship with the victim's child.

A judge also ordered Mirasolo’s name to be added to the child’s birth certificate without the mother’s consent, according to the newspaper.

