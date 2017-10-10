Police: Marijuana cookies send 2 to Michigan hospital

Two people were taken to a Michigan hospital after authorities say they ate too many pot cookies.

Police were called about 7:21 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 to Hardcastle Road in Jackson County for a suspected overdose.

Investigators said two people allegedly ate too many marijuana cookies and passed out. They were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for medical treatment.

It’s unclear if they will face charges.

No deaths from overdose of marijuana have been reported, according to the latest Drug Enforcement Agency fact sheet.

