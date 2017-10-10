Police: Marijuana cookies send 2 to Michigan hospital - WNEM TV 5

Police: Marijuana cookies send 2 to Michigan hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) -

Two people were taken to a Michigan hospital after authorities say they ate too many pot cookies

Police were called about 7:21 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 to Hardcastle Road in Jackson County for a suspected overdose.

Investigators said two people allegedly ate too many marijuana cookies and passed out. They were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for medical treatment.

It’s unclear if they will face charges.

No deaths from overdose of marijuana have been reported, according to the latest Drug Enforcement Agency fact sheet

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.