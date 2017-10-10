Hundreds of pets available for free adoption this weekend - WNEM TV 5

Hundreds of pets available for free adoption this weekend

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WNEM) -

Hundreds of pets will be available for free adoption thanks to a returning Michigan event. 

After successfully completing a multi-state hurricane relief effort with 764 pets adopted, BISSELL Pet Foundation announced its next EMPTY THE SHELTERS event will be its largest yet and take place in the state of Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit will pay adoption fees at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations across the state on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“Michigan has served as a model for Empty The Shelters,” remarked Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters in other states are seeing what we can accomplish and we have been fortunate to hold this event in nine states this year.  We are hoping to expand our efforts into more areas of the country, but we can’t do this without the help of our generous supporters.”  

Nationwide, approximately 2.7 million pets are euthanized yearly because they are unable to find homes, the non-profit said. The event combats this problem by increasing adoption rates. 

Families that adopt on October 14 will be required to pay licensing fees for their pet – costs may vary by county.

Shelters in Mid-Michigan participating in the event include: 

  • Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton
  • Arenac County Animal Control in Standish
  • Bay County Animal Control in Bay City
  • Genesee County Animal Control in Flint
  • Gladwin County Animal Shelter in Beaverton
  • Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mt. Pleasant
  • Humane Society of Midland County in Midland
  • Los Gatos Foster Animals in Flint
  • Ogemaw County Humane Society in West Branch
  • Shiawassee Humane Society in Owosso 

>>Click here to see adoptable pets and more information<<

More than 9,000 cats and dogs have found loving homes through BISSELL Pet Foundation's EMPTY THE SHELTERS events in the last 17 months. 

