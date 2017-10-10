Hundreds of pets available for free adoption this weekend

Hundreds of pets will be available for free adoption thanks to a returning Michigan event.

After successfully completing a multi-state hurricane relief effort with 764 pets adopted, BISSELL Pet Foundation announced its next EMPTY THE SHELTERS event will be its largest yet and take place in the state of Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit will pay adoption fees at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations across the state on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“Michigan has served as a model for Empty The Shelters,” remarked Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters in other states are seeing what we can accomplish and we have been fortunate to hold this event in nine states this year. We are hoping to expand our efforts into more areas of the country, but we can’t do this without the help of our generous supporters.”

Nationwide, approximately 2.7 million pets are euthanized yearly because they are unable to find homes, the non-profit said. The event combats this problem by increasing adoption rates.

Families that adopt on October 14 will be required to pay licensing fees for their pet – costs may vary by county.

Shelters in Mid-Michigan participating in the event include:

Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton

Arenac County Animal Control in Standish

Bay County Animal Control in Bay City

Genesee County Animal Control in Flint

Gladwin County Animal Shelter in Beaverton

Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mt. Pleasant

Humane Society of Midland County in Midland

Los Gatos Foster Animals in Flint

Ogemaw County Humane Society in West Branch

Shiawassee Humane Society in Owosso

>>Click here to see adoptable pets and more information<<

More than 9,000 cats and dogs have found loving homes through BISSELL Pet Foundation's EMPTY THE SHELTERS events in the last 17 months.

