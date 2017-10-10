Oddball Fall

Fall officially began last month (September 21), but it hasn’t really felt all that much like the season.

We’ve gone back and forth from 6 days of record breaking heat to temps that are below average for early fall.

It may not have felt like the season and looking ahead at the 7-day forecast while we will see our fair share of fall-like temps, summer warmth will also be sneaking in from time-to-time.

Whether you like it milder or colder this season has been an oddball so far.

So what does an average fall in Michigan look like?

When talking about fall we’ll look at the months of September, October, and November. We’ll look at temps and precip to break down what climatologically is an “average” fall.

Temps.

For the three months of September, October, and November in Flint the average for the fall season is about 59.5°. In Saginaw the average between those three months is 59.1°.

When broken down by month, since the start of fall last month we have been above average in temps. The monthly high for September in Flint is 72.3° last month we saw an average high of 77.4° about 5.1° warmer than normal. Saginaw was even warmer with a monthly high of 77.9° which is 5.8 degrees warmer than the average 72.1° for the month of September.

While we are only 10 days into October we are already seeing a warm start in Flint and Saginaw with high temps every day averaging about 5 to 20 degrees above the normal temp. And we have more warm days ahead.

The month though is still early and we can expect some cold days by the end of the month. The average monthly temps for October is 59.6° in Flint ant 59.3° in Saginaw.

For November on average the temps for the month is about 46.7° in Flint and 45.9° in Saginaw.

Rain.

Next is precip. No doubt the month of September was dry! With moderate drought conditions creeping into the state at one point.

On Average we will see about 3.75” of rain in Flint and 3.83” of rain in Saginaw for the month of September. Last month we saw a total of 0.84” in Flint about at 2.91” deficit. Saginaw was also dry seeing only 0.44” of rain about a 3.29” deficit.

So far this month we are off to a rainier start. So far Flint has seen 0.80” of rain and Saginaw has received 0.36”. The monthly average for rain in October is 2.47” in Flint and 2.63” in Saginaw.

For November the average rain fall for the two cities in 2.67” and 2.70” respectively. We also begin to see snow in the month of November with about 2.5” of snow on average in Flint and 3.6” of snow in Saginaw for the month.

Mild or cold, rainy or dry, the season is just getting started with plenty of time to average out. Either way with winter fast following autumn we should enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts.

