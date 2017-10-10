Google moving from suburbs to reviving downtown Detroit - WNEM TV 5

Google moving from suburbs to reviving downtown Detroit

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN Source: CNN
DETROIT (AP) -

Google says it's expanding in Michigan with a move from the Detroit suburbs into the city's reviving downtown.

The company said Tuesday that it will soon move to Detroit's tech-aspiring downtown area and double its space from the 17,000 square feet it occupies in Birmingham.

Google spokesman Patrick Lenihan says the company plans to expand the office's 100-employee workforce, but he wouldn't say by how much. An exact site and move date hasn't been set.

The office focuses on automotive advertising. It opened about a decade ago. Google also recently unveiled a larger campus in Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan.

The company says the Michigan moves represent a push beyond Silicon Valley. Offices have recently opened or are opening in Chicago; Miami; Austin, Texas; and Boulder, Colorado.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.