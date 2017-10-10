Authorities ID victims in western Michigan trench collapse - WNEM TV 5

Authorities ID victims in western Michigan trench collapse

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities have identified the man killed in a trench collapse in western Michigan and say the man who was rescued was his father.

Wyoming firefighters said Tuesday the collapse killed 30-year-old Christopher James Godfrey, who was completely buried by dirt.

Firefighters rescued 53-year-old Russell Godfrey, who was buried up to his waist Monday and hospitalized after being extricated.

Firefighters say the two were working in the trench to replace a home's backed up sewer line.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Technical Rescue Team Battalion Chief Collin Kelly says the trench was 8-10 feet deep with no reinforcement on the sidewalls. Kelly estimated the son's head was about 6 feet below the surface.

Wyoming is a southern suburb of Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.