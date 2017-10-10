Authorities ID victims in western Michigan trench collapse

Authorities have identified the man killed in a trench collapse in western Michigan and say the man who was rescued was his father.

Wyoming firefighters said Tuesday the collapse killed 30-year-old Christopher James Godfrey, who was completely buried by dirt.

Firefighters rescued 53-year-old Russell Godfrey, who was buried up to his waist Monday and hospitalized after being extricated.

Firefighters say the two were working in the trench to replace a home's backed up sewer line.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Technical Rescue Team Battalion Chief Collin Kelly says the trench was 8-10 feet deep with no reinforcement on the sidewalls. Kelly estimated the son's head was about 6 feet below the surface.

Wyoming is a southern suburb of Grand Rapids.

