Sheriff's office: School janitor accused of sexting teens

A Mid-Michigan school janitor is accused of sexting two teenage girls.

The sexting allegedly began in 2015 and went on until December 2016, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.

On Dec. 12, 2016, Farwell Schools filed a complaint of an employee having inappropriate contact with female students at the school, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office opened an investigation and found a 29-year-old custodian had been communicating via an electronic device with a 13-year-old female student and 14-year-old female student.

The communication involved sending photographs, the sheriff's office said.

Donovan Cantu, of Clare, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2017.

Cantu was charged with two counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned on Sept. 14. Cantu was able to post bond and was released from the Clare County Jail pending his next court date, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.