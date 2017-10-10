Firefighters, residents recognized for life-saving efforts

Some Mid-Michigan heroes are being recognized for protecting their community.

"I seen his arm hanging out the door and I'm like lord, you've got to help me get this guy out of here," said Rolonda Walker, Saginaw resident.

Walker knew she had to act quickly when she came across a man inside a burning car.

"I'm saying 'sir, you gotta get out. You gotta get out of this car.' And his door opened and I pulled him out and we ran to the street and the car went up. I'm like lord, thank you Jesus," Walker said.

Walker happened to be in the right place at the right time. On Tuesday she was honored by the Saginaw Fire Department for her life-saving efforts.

"I couldn't be nervous. I had to think about you got to save this person," Walker said.

The professionals were also credited for their hard work. Chedrick Greene was named firefighter of the year.

"I feel really good," Greene said.

Greene said everyone works hard to keep the residents of Saginaw safe, but said it's special to know he stands out.

"Having my peers and my coworkers and the community coming out to recognize my efforts is a huge honor. I can't really put it into words," Greene said.

Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo said he is proud of his firefighters and the residents too. He said what they do year in and year out to save lives is truly remarkable.

"It was pretty amazing," Van Loo said.

He said this is a time where first responders and residents alike can celebrate their teamwork, banding together to make Saginaw a safer place to be.

"We're just thankful for the support of the community," Van Loo said.

As for Walker, she said recognition aside, she is just glad she was able to help save a man's life.

"He told me afterward, 'if there's anything I can do for you please come by and let me know.' I said, 'you know what, just give thanks to God. Please give thanks to God,'" Walker said.

