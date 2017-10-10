State, university release conflicting reports on infant deaths related to water crisis

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a report saying they found no significant differences in birth outcomes in the city of Flint.

The report comes after the University of Kansas did a study on infant deaths related to the water crisis.

The university's study suggests the water crisis led to more pregnant women losing their babies.

Compared to other Michigan cities, fertility rates among Flint women decreased by 12 percent, with fetal death rates rising by 58 percent, the study said.

>>Click here to read the report.<<

The MDHHS found different results.

The study assessed the rates of stillbirth, infant mortality, preterm birth and low birth weight within the city of Flint before and after the water source was changed to the Flint River.

"The analysis shows that there were no significant increases in the rates of infant mortality, stillbirth, preterm birth and low birth weight across the two time periods," the MDHHS said in a press release.

However, the MDHHS said Flint has consistently had higher rates of stillbirth, preterm birth and low birth weight compared to the rest of the state.

The MDHHS's study did show evidence of an increase in preterm birth within the city of Flint three months after the water source change. But that rate returned to pre-water source change levels in subsequent quarters, the MDHHS said.

“The issue of birth outcomes in the City of Flint before and after the water source change is an important one,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology within the Population Health Administration, MDHHS. “We’re grateful to our partners in Genesee County for lending their expertise and input as we analyzed these data.”

>>Click here to read the full report.<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.