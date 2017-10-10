Children's Grief Center expanding to Saginaw

A Michigan judge has ordered a stay on a controversial decision to grant joint custody to a convicted sex offender.More >
Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.More >
A man suffered a heart attack, but he is alive today thanks to a fast acting employee of his local bar and grill. A 57-year-old man collapsed at Big D's Bar and Grill in Midland County on Oct. 5.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
Police in Lee's Summit are investigating reports that a 16-year-old boy with special needs at Lee's Summit West High School was sexually assaulted multiple times by another student.More >
Police say a woman who was being attacked by a stray dog in Detroit has been fatally shot after a man fired a gun at the dog and hit her instead.More >
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.More >
Southwest Airlines' twice-a-year sale is back for just 72 hours.More >
While snow is not on the horizon yet in Mid-Michigan, we are getting closer to the date of our earliest measurable snow in Mid-Michigan. Check out when that occurred!More >
