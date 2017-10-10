The weather we deserve, and need right now

Tuesday marked the 18th day of Fall, and for just the 4th time in the young season, it actually felt the part! The cool, crisp air mass was likely music to a lot of people's ears, even if it had to come along with more clouds than sunshine. Those clouds however, are poised to bring us a healthy dose of something we sorely need.

Tonight

Overcast skies will assume control this evening ahead of an area of low pressure emerging from northern Missouri. If you plan on being out past the 9:00 hour, you may want to consider tossing an umbrella in the car, as a large swath of rain cutting from Chicago to southern Minnesota will begin to pivot into the region during the second half of the evening.

The rain will begin as scattered light showers, but will then develop into a widespread steady rain for most of the region after midnight. This rain will have some staying power once it arrives, continuing well into Wednesday as it provides us with a needed soaking. Increasing winds out of the northeast will reinforce the cooler air already in place, putting low temps down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday

Brace yourselves for a nasty greeting from Mother Nature on your way out the door on Wednesday morning. Rain gear is going to be a necessity, along with a heavier coat to combat a rather sharp bite in the air. For the first time this Fall, there will be a chilly bite in the air. Highs will only best the middle to upper 50s, feeling chillier thanks to the strong winds.

Steady and occasionally heavy rain will continue through the morning commute, so you'll want to allot yourself some extra driving time on the way to work. Be prepared for a multi-faceted assault from water-logged roads, poor visibility from spray, and even some sporadic areas of flooding in low-lying or poor-drainage areas.

Persistent northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph will also present a hazard on the roads, even as the rain tapers off to scattered showers during the afternoon. By evening, we'll see the rain come to a close, along with a gradual breakup of the clouds.

By the time the rain wraps up, we're likely to see as much as 1.00" across most of Mid-Michigan, with lighter amounts on the north side of Saginaw Bay. Fortunately, the locations likely to see the most rain are also the ones that are running the greatest deficit this Fall. We still won't catch up completely, but will make up quite a bit of ground.

Take a look at what lies beyond the rain in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

