Public to offer suggestions for planned freshwater center

The public is getting a chance to offer design suggestions for the Center for Freshwater Research and Education at Lake Superior State University.

The first session is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Walker Cisler Center Crow's Nest on the campus in Sault Ste. Marie. The other will be Thursday at 3 p.m.

Representatives of local, state, federal and tribal agencies and private organizations have been invited to discuss how the center can conduct research, educate students and engage with the community.

Groundbreaking on the $11.8 million facility is scheduled for June 2018.

It will include an improved hatchery, expanded research and classroom space, fish disease testing labs, a visitors' center and K-12 discovery area, and offices for regional partners.

