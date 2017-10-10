Sheriff's office warns of new phone scam

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam.

The caller clones the phone number so it is similar to Genesee County governmental phone lines, the sheriff's office said.

The caller claims to be a member of the sheriff's office or the prosecutor's office and tells residents they have an outstanding warrant out for their arrest. They then tell the resident if they don't pay a fine they will be arrested, the sheriff's office said.

The callers have been using names such as Lt. Don Mesnick and Deputy Ryan Walker, as well as other active sheriff's office employees.

Do not give out any personal information to these callers.

If you have any questions you can contact the sheriff's office at 810-257-3407.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.