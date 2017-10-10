Township meeting over special assessment gets heated

A local government's decision could have raised taxes and angered the people of a Mid-Michigan township.

Now a major reversal has put the decision on hold for a local fire department millage.

Many property owners in Bangor Township were upset about a special assessment that would raise their property taxes, but add funding to the fire department.

Unlike a millage, the special assessment would not be voted on. It could only be stopped if 10 percent of property owners did not want it.

People felt their voices were unheard.

Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley said the reason they suggested the special assessment was because it would give a voice to the people who might not live in the township, but own property.

"What's unique about a special assessment, this is where all the property owners make the decision. Whereas a regular vote goes to anybody who's a regular voter," Rowley said.

The township wasn't even planning to take action, but after enough comments the trustees voted to get rid of the special assessment and turn the issue into a millage.

"The people spoke, we listened to the people and we changed our mind. So this will be on next year's ballot," Rowley said.

The issue will be on the ballot in August 2018.

