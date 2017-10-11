Apply now: Delta College offering 20 full-ride scholarship

Delta college is accepting applications to give away 20 full-ride scholarships.

The President’s Honors Scholarship is for students from Bay, Midland or Saginaw counties. Its covers two years of tuition, fees, books and other costs.

Eligibility Requirements include:

Be a resident of Bay, Midland or Saginaw County

Graduating from high school in 2018

Have a G.P.A. of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 or higher G.P.A. on a weighted scale

Have a composite SAT score of 1200 or higher

Plan to earn a transfer degree or an occupational degree

The deadline to apply is November 20.

