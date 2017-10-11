Apply now: Delta College offering 20 full-ride scholarship - WNEM TV 5

Apply now: Delta College offering 20 full-ride scholarship

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI (WNEM) -

Delta college is accepting applications to give away 20 full-ride scholarships.

The President’s Honors Scholarship is for students from Bay, Midland or Saginaw counties. Its covers two years of tuition, fees, books and other costs.

Eligibility Requirements include: 

  • Be a resident of Bay, Midland or Saginaw County
  • Graduating from high school in 2018
  • Have a G.P.A. of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 or higher G.P.A. on a weighted scale
  • Have a composite SAT score of 1200 or higher
  • Plan to earn a transfer degree or an occupational degree

The deadline to apply is November 20.

>>Click here for more information<<

