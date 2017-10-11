Councilman to discuss plan for Flint park protesters

A group of protesters continues to camp out at a local park, but folks who live nearby say enough is enough!

Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis agrees. He plans to host a news conference Wednesday at Kersley Park to discuss a plan of action on how to handle the ongoing demonstration.

Folks have been camped out there since April in effort to draw attention to the city's water crisis.

Today's address is scheduled for 11 a.m.

