Councilman to discuss plan for Flint park protesters

A mother of six was killed in a suspected DUI accident on the way home from the hospital where she was visiting her newborn twins.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
A Michigan judge has ordered a stay on a controversial decision to grant joint custody to a convicted sex offender.More >
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >
A local government's decision could have raised taxes and angered the people of a Mid-Michigan township.More >
Southwest Airlines' twice-a-year sale is back for just 72 hours.More >
Two people were taken to a Michigan hospital after authorities say they ate too many pot cookies.More >
Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam. The caller clones the phone number so it is similar to Genesee County governmental phone lines, the sheriff's office said.More >
