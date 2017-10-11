Flint film festival guaranteed to send shivers down your spine

Calling all horror movie buffs! A film festival coming to Mid-Michigan is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit!

The Flint Horror Collective is bringing a new era of terror to Flint with the inaugural FLINT FRIGHT FILMFEST.

The one-day event will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Mott Community College in their Memorial Building’s Recital Hall.

The festival will feature 40 films from around the world.

It’s free to Mott students with ID or just $5 to the public.

Five trophies will be given away by the end of the evening for:

The Grand Ghoul Award for best film.

The Bradbury Award for best writing in a film.

The Chaney Award for best special effects in a film.

The Charles Shaver Memorial Award for the best Made In Michigan film.

The Jon Cockerill Memorial Award for best Made In Flint film.

Organizers guarantee it will send shivers down your spine!

