Flint film festival guaranteed to send shivers down your spine

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
By Coty Kuschinsky
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Calling all horror movie buffs! A film festival coming to Mid-Michigan is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit!

The Flint Horror Collective is bringing a new era of terror to Flint with the inaugural FLINT FRIGHT FILMFEST.

The one-day event will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Mott Community College in their Memorial Building’s Recital Hall.

The festival will feature 40 films from around the world.

It’s free to Mott students with ID or just $5 to the public.

Five trophies will be given away by the end of the evening for:

  • The Grand Ghoul Award for best film.
  • The Bradbury Award for best writing in a film.
  • The Chaney Award for best special effects in a film.
  • The Charles Shaver Memorial Award for the best Made In Michigan film.
  • The Jon Cockerill Memorial Award for best Made In Flint film.

Organizers guarantee it will send shivers down your spine!

>>Click here for more information<<

