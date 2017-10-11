Rain's done, or is it?

Rain was the big story across Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Hopefully you manged to stay dry and had a safe commute. The Fall-like feel we had today will be sticking around tomorrow with just a few improvements.

Overnight

Low pressure is on the way out, bringing an end to Wednesday's rain. We've been left a region divided for the moment however, with some of us seeing clear skies while others linger under stubborn clouds. Clearing skies will hang on during the first half of the overnight, primarily for areas north of the US-10 corridor. Scattered clear breaks can't be ruled out elsewhere during that time, but everyone will see clouds resume control by morning.

Low temperatures will be largely dependent on the distribution of clouds. We'll see middle and upper 40s where clouds are more persistent, with clearer areas dipping as low as the upper 30s to low 40s. Adding an extra bite to the chill will be ongoing easterly winds at 10-20 mph. If you didn't flip the heat on during the day, tonight will be a good night to opt for it.

Thursday & Friday

The clouds will have it on Thursday. Lingering instability and cool, moist air behind the departing storm system will contribute to a largely gray day, and we won't be able to entirely write off the chances for rain either. It at least will not be as widespread or heavy, coming in the form of some isolated light showers or drizzle during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s to around 60, but may inch higher if some sun breaks through.

Friday looks to be nicer. It will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Even with plenty of clouds we still should manage to have a few peeks of sun. It will also be warmer. Highs for the end of the work week will reach the lower 70s.

The Weekend

After a short break from the rain we will see stormy weather enter the picture again as we head into the weekend.

The whole weekend won't be a washout, but there will be plenty of rain. Saturday will start rainy as a cold front drops south into Michigan. The rain will turn more scattered and possibly take a break Saturday afternoon and we may see a small window of dry weather. That will be it though. Rain returns Saturday evening and lasts through the following day.

Sunday will be the rainiest day. The cold front from Saturday will stall out Sunday providing plenty of fuel for showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout the day.

Despite the rain is will be mild this weekend. Highs both days will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

