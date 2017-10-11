Rainy, windy, and cool for Wednesday

Plenty of locations in Mid-Michigan have been waiting for a good rainfall and as we enter the halfway point in the workweek, it looks like we're finally getting what many folks have been waiting for.
Rain is going to be a major player through our Wednesday, so be sure to track the rain all day long on our Interactive Radar.
Today & Tonight
No matter where you are in Mid-Michigan this morning, prepare for rain as you head out the door today. Umbrellas are the perfect accessory out the door and you'll want to have it close by all day long as rain will continue into the evening hours.
Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning will not be moving much through today with stubborn clouds, rain, and gusty winds out of the northeasterly direction. Later on today, expect readings largely in the middle and upper 50s for our afternoon highs.
Showers will continue into the evening drive, but should become more scattered and slow down as the evening goes on, eventually drying out overnight. There may be some areas of drizzle, but the substantial showers will have ended. Rainfall totals by the end of the day should easily touch .50" in most places, with some totals approaching 1" or more.
Overnight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with lows settling into the 40s. Winds will stay up, around 5 to 15 miles per hour during the night, out of the east northeasterly direction.
