Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash

Authorities need the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened about 11:46 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 in the area of Fremont Street and W. Sherman Street in Caro.

Investigators said a vehicle heading northbound on Fremont crashed with an SUV parked along the street. Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle was a light-colored SUV and was last seen heading west on Gilford Road.

An officer followed a trail of car parts and fluids as the vehicle turned north on Colling Road from Gilford Road, but due to weather, the trail disappeared.

Car parts from both vehicles were found at the scene and police determined the suspect vehicle was a Chevrolet.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Officer Jobes at 989-529-6462, (989)673-2402, or ajobes@carocity.net

