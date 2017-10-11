'It's crazy': Victim speaks out about custody battle with convicted rapist

A woman is speaking out on national news after the man accused of raping her was given joint custody of their son by a Michigan judge.

"I don't understand why they thought that they needed to give him joint legal custody,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany was just 12-years-old in 2008 when she said Christopher Mirasolo forced himself on her in an abandon house near Detroit.

Now 21, she's raising her 8-year-old son on her own.

She agreed to go on camera with CBS This Morning, but asked to only use her first name.

"I was kidnapped for two days. I didn't know if I was ever going to go home. He threatened to kill me and my best friend if we told anyone,” Tiffany said.

Mirasolo was given a plea deal for attempted third degree criminal sexual conduct and served 6.5 months in county jail. He served jail time again after being convicted of raping another victim between the ages of 13 and 15 years old in 2010.

But last month, Sanilac County Prosecuting Attorney James V. Young and Sanilac County District Judge Gregory Ross signed a paternity order that gives Tiffany’s attacker joint legal custody of their son, and the right to pursue parenting time.

“I was receiving government assistance and they told me if I did not tell them who the father was of my child, that they would take that away from me,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany said painful memories return whenever she hears her attackers name and see his face.

“Horrible things. Horrible images. Flashbacks,” Tiffany said.

The Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office said they prepared a standard order that is used in all paternity cases and that Tiffany was required to cooperate as a condition of receiving financial assistance.

Tiffany said the request is “crazy.”

“I have been taking care of him for eight years. I gave up high school. I gave up Prom. I gave up my friends to raise a baby and go to work,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany’s attorney Rebecca Kiessling said this case reveals a troubling nationwide gap in the way states deal with rape victims who request aid.

“There’s no policy. I’ve had rape victims who were cut off from state aid because they couldn’t name the rapist because they were abducted by a stranger or because a sex trafficker kidnapped them and raped them,” Kiessling said.

Attorneys for Tiffany and Marisolo said they are not working privately to reach a settlement.

The Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office said they plan to conduct an internal review of how cases like Tiffany’s are handled and make any appropriate changes on that.

On Tuesday, the judge who signed the order discovered Tiffany had not consented to the paternity issue. He ordered a stay on his decision. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Oct. 17.

