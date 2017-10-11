SVSU job fair to feature record 140 employers

A local university will be hosting one of its largest career fairs yet.

Saginaw Valley State University will host a record total of at least 140 employers during its annual Fall University-Wide Employment & Networking Fair.

The event is free and open to the public on Friday, Oct. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. in SVSU's Curtiss Hall.

“Our job seeker attendance has been up, and the positive word-of-mouth from recruiters leads to more interest,” said Mike Major, SVSU director of Career Services. “It could also be a sign that the economy is doing well.”

The fair gives job seekers the opportunity to meet and network with employers representing both regional and national businesses and organizations.

"Employers report the No. 1 skill lacking in new hires is 'interpersonal communication,' regardless of industry," Major said. "Employers want to meet candidates face-to-face and witness their ability to communicate. It's easier for them to judge this important skill at an employment fair rather than trying to read a résumé."

