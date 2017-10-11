SVSU job fair to feature record 140 employers

A mother of six was killed in a suspected DUI accident on the way home from the hospital where she was visiting her newborn twins.More >
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.
Hundreds of pets will be available for free adoption thanks to a returning Michigan event.
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump's approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.
A local government's decision could have raised taxes and angered the people of a Mid-Michigan township.
Eminem released a four-minute, expletive-filled freestyle rap attacking President Donald Trump at the BET Awards on Tuesday.
A Michigan judge has ordered a stay on a controversial decision to grant joint custody to a convicted sex offender.
A man who was blinded in one eye by a foul ball during a game at Wrigley Field is suing Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs.
Southwest Airlines' twice-a-year sale is back for just 72 hours.
Authorities say two Detroit police officers have been suspended after they failed to disclose that they were in a high-speed chase that ended with a crash and the motorist's death.
