NWS warns of possible flooding along Bay County lakeshore

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Weather officials are warning residents in Bay County that onshore winds may create flooding in low areas along the Saginaw Bay lakeshore.

The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect until midnight for Bay County.

Water levels at the lakeshore in Essexville are expected to rise from 48 to 52 inches above chart datum through mid-afternoon as strong onshore northeast winds continue across Lake Huron, the NWS said.

Water levels are then expected to gradually subside late Wednesday evening into the night as winds diminish. 

Officials said water at this height will start to encroach on shoreline areas of southwestern Saginaw Bay near Essexville and other areas in Bay County.

