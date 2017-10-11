WantedWednesday: Police searching for Alexander Tkachik

Authorities are asking the public's help locating a man wanted on drug charges.

The Midland Police Department said Alexander Harry Tkachik, 35, is wanted for felony OUID-controlled substance third offense, controlled substance possession and license revoked – as well as two civil bench warrants for contempt of court.

Tkachik is described as 5’8” tall and approximately 148 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Alexander's whereabouts is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.