#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Alexander Tkachik

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are asking the public's help locating a man wanted on drug charges. 

The Midland Police Department said Alexander Harry Tkachik, 35, is wanted for felony OUID-controlled substance third offense, controlled substance possession and license revoked – as well as two civil bench warrants for contempt of court.

Tkachik is described as 5’8” tall and approximately 148 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Alexander's whereabouts is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

