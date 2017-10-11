Flint police investigate suspicious death

A body was found outside a Mid-Michigan bar Wednesday morning and police are investigating the death as suspicious.

Police were called to the Golden Leaf Club in Flint shortly before 9 a.m.

Police found a man's body in the parking lot and said his death appears to be suspicious, Flint police spokesperson Det. Tyrone Booth said.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

