Flint police investigate suspicious death - WNEM TV 5

Flint police investigate suspicious death

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A body was found outside a Mid-Michigan bar Wednesday morning and police are investigating the death as suspicious.

Police were called to the Golden Leaf Club in Flint shortly before 9 a.m.

Police found a man's body in the parking lot and said his death appears to be suspicious, Flint police spokesperson Det. Tyrone Booth said.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

