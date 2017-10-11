Terry Crews speaks out about sexual harassment in Hollywood

Actors and actresses are condemning sexual harassment in the industry following the accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

Actor and Flint native Terry Crews wrote on Twitter that stories involving Weinstein are giving him post traumatic stress and that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive.

A sexual assault survivor explained why victims, especially men, don't come forward.

"It's incredibly difficult to talk about that," Hawley Dixon said.

No matter how hard it might be to talk about sexual harassment, Dixon said it needs to be addressed. He said he understands why many people don't want to.

"Because just talking about something as simple as sexuality is still viewed as taboo. And it's awkward to talk about, especially in an open discussion," Dixon said.

That could all change as Crews and other Hollywood celebrities are sharing their experiences with sexual assault.

Crews sent out a slew of tweets. One of the tweets indicated Crews was at a Hollywood party when a high level executive went up to him and groped him.

He also tweeted he didn't come out right away because he was afraid of being criticized in Hollywood.

Rachel Johnson is the director of the Flint YWCA. They work with victims of sexual assault every day. She said was Crews did is a heroic.

"I think it's so brave of him. That's what we need to happen for us to break down some of the stigmas. Reading environment and culture that's more accepting of males coming forward," Johnson said.

Johnson said only about 5 percent of the victims who come in for services are men. She wants everyone to know there are people who want to help.

"Places here like the YWCA are always here to help support whatever decision people make, whether that be to file a complaint or to talk to a therapist," Johnson said.

Crews tweeted Hollywood is not the only business where this happens and to the casualties of this behavior, you are not alone.

Dixon thinks this could change the way society views sexual assault.

"Not just for the men. I hope this encourages everyone to have confidence to speak out on these kinds of issues," Dixon said.

Crews said he hopes his story will deter predators and help victims who may feel hopeless.

