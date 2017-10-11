Anti-fascist author gives lecture at U of M-Flint

Mark Bray, author of "ANTIFA: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" was invited to speak at the University of Michigan-Flint on Wednesday.

Bray, fired Dartmouth professor, supports what he calls "collective self defense" against far-right groups.

"It's an interesting topic," said Susan Smith, attended Bray's lecture.

Some believe Bray's book encourages violence, something Smith doesn't believe in.

"When people are out here inciting violence, it ends up infringing on other people's rights to life. As well as liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Smith said.

Students and faculty said it's important to start a conversation no matter what your political stance is.

Jason Kosnoski, political science professor, is the one behind bringing Bray to campus.

"I think there has been a lot of misinformation about Dr. Bray and what ANTIFA is about," Kosnoski said.

Kosnoski said Bray and his book are not encouraging violence. He said on Wednesday Bray was just talking about the history of fascism and its opponents.

"He's talking about a hard topic and that's what universities are all about, ever talking about these kinds of topics," Kosnoski said.

Hunter Smith said he read Bray's book and it's about confronting groups that oppose personal freedoms.

"It's like looking out for your neighbor, things like that. Working with your neighbor and bringing the community together. It's not getting out baseball bats. It's about caring for each other," Hunter Smith said.

He said while ANTIFA members believe in confronting violence with violence, that's not their mission.

As for Susan Smith, she thinks a peaceful protest is better than any kind of violence any day.

"Violence wouldn't be my particular way to do things, but protesting peacefully is the right," she said.

