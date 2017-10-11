Man charged in 2 deaths in 1 night waives preliminary exams

A man accused of killing a woman and a man in separate locations on the same night has waived preliminary examinations in both cases.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports 32-year-old Zachary Patten of Portage waived a preliminary exam in Kalamazoo County on Wednesday. He previously waived a preliminary exam in St. Joseph County. He has been bound over to stand trial in both cases.

Authorities say Patten fatally shot 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparzher on July 20 during an argument involving someone else in Kalamazoo before driving about 30 miles (50 kilometers) and fatally shooting 29-year-old Shane Richardson -- the husband of Patten's ex-wife -- in St. Joseph County's Florence Township.

Patten was arrested the next day after he approached officers in South Bend, Indiana, and told them he "needed to be arrested."

