Western Michigan man sentenced after 2 rape convictions

A western Michigan man has been sentenced to 24-51 years in prison for drugging and raping two women.

Thirty-two-year-old Larry Stiff learned his sentence Tuesday after a Muskegon County jury last month convicted him of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving incapacitated victims. He received the sentence for each of the counts and will serve the sentences at the same time.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports four women testified their drinks were drugged before they were sexually assaulted. Two others said they were drugged but managed to escape being assaulted.

A co-defendant, 35-year-old Joshua Humphrey, was sentenced in June to 28-51 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.