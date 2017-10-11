Police search for suspects in credit card fraud case - WNEM TV 5

Police search for suspects in credit card fraud case

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(Source: Flint Township PD) (Source: Flint Township PD)
(Source: Flint Township PD) (Source: Flint Township PD)
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Flint Township police are looking for two suspects in connection to a credit card fraud case.

The suspects used a manufactured fraudulent credit card to spend more than $1,500 at Disc Replay, police said.

The suspects bought an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and an Apple Watch, police said.

If you can identify the suspects you are asked to call detectives at 810-600-3250.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.