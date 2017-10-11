Police search for suspects in credit card fraud case

Flint Township police are looking for two suspects in connection to a credit card fraud case.

The suspects used a manufactured fraudulent credit card to spend more than $1,500 at Disc Replay, police said.

The suspects bought an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and an Apple Watch, police said.

If you can identify the suspects you are asked to call detectives at 810-600-3250.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.