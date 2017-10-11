Police search for suspect in shoplifting case

Flint Township police are searching for a suspect in a shoplifting case.

The suspect, a man about 40-years-old, tried to steal items from a store on two separate occasions on Tuesday.

On the first occasion, the suspect arrived to Ainsworth Sales with a woman who was about 40-years-old. She was wearing an orange/red sweatsuit, police said.

They arrived to the store in a mid-2000s Saturn Ion with a paper plate in the rear window. The vehicle had the hub caps removed and had black steel wheels.

There were at least two other people in the car, police said.

During that visit, the man stole a Stihl chainsaw worth more than $1,000, police said.

On the second occasion, the suspect arrived in a mid-90s teal two-door Chevrolet Cavalier. The car had silver rims or hub caps.

He attempted to steal a saw, but was chased out of the store, police said.

The suspect was wearing a red/orange hat, a green Michigan State shirt, jeans and boots.

If you have any information on his identity you are asked to call police at 810-600-3250.

