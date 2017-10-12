Man to be sentenced in death of 4-month-old

A Mid-Michigan man will learn his fate Thursday after pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse and second-degree homicide in the death of a 4-month-old baby girl.

Richard Watson, 44, of Mio will be sentenced for the death of Evelyn Legacy.

On Aug. 9, medical responders and police officers were called to the IKEA store in Canton for an unresponsive 4-month-old, prosecutors said. She was accompanied by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, Watson.

The child suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest, prosecutors said. She was transported to St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia and then later flown to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor where she died on Aug. 14.

Medical personnel said the child suffered massive internal brain injury. They also said she had signs of older fractures of at least three ribs and a fracture of her left tibia, prosecutors said, adding the medical staff determined the child was physically abused.

Evelyn passed away at the hospital after several days on life support.

Watson could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.