Case against former professor accused of criminal sexual conduct on hold

The victim in a case of criminal sexual conduct will have to wait two more weeks to face her former professor after Wednesday’s hearing was delayed.

George Field, 57, is accused of forcing a student to have sex with him.

The prosecution was prepared to call witnesses, including the victim, for the scheduled preliminary exam, but Field did not have an attorney and the court decided he needed more time.

It was in a psychology course at Southwestern Michigan College that Field and the alleged victim met.

According to court documents, she asked him where she could get help and he pointed her to his practice at the Family Center.

The records alleged what started as counseling turned into a romantic relationship. Police reports said the victim was afraid to say no.

"It has been a very traumatic thing for her and at some point it became too much to bear. She did indicate to employees that she didn't want to see this happen to anyone else and that's why she finally came forward,” said David Matthews, president of Southwestern Michigan College.

Field now faces four counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of practicing psychology without a license.

"We want to make sure this is done according to what our constitution requires, and we're ready to go on our next date,” County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said.

The court has now appointed Field a public defender and he still has the option of hiring his own attorney.

For now, the victim and the courts will have to wait, but the work keeps on going.

The prosecutor said there is still the potential for other victims in this case. He encourages anyone with information to contact the Cass County Sheriff's department.

Field will be back in court in two weeks.

