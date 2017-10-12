Michigan man accused of threatening NC school employee

A Michigan man was arrested after authorities say he threatened to kill a school employee in North Carolina.

Isaac James Burch was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of preparation to commit arson and assault and battery.

Police said he traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina from Michigan after making the threat against his ex-wife – a Sterling Elementary School employee.

School leaders were forced to close the school Tuesday as a precaution, our affiliates at WBTV report.

“First time in my career in over 15 years as a superintendent," Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said. "We close one school for a safety and security reason. It was not an easy decision to come to, but on another hand, it was very easy when I couldn't guarantee the safety of the children and the adults - it really became an easy decision.”

Wilcox said domestic violence can happen to any of the district's roughly 19,000 employees. He said he will use Sterling Elementary as an example.

"In this case, we made the right decision to keep kids safe," Wilcox said. "We'll review every situation going forward in a similar way and if it's warranted we will do it again and if it isn't warranted - we won't.”

Our CBS affiliates at WSBT report Michigan officials are in the process of extraditing Burch back to Michigan. The Berrien County Prosecutor said he could be back in the state within three weeks.

Burch is currently being held on a $60,000 bond.

