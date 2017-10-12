Clouds remain stubborn for Thursday

After a much needed rainfall in Mid-Michigan yesterday, things are off to a much better start as we get the second half of the workweek underway. While today's rain chances aren't zero, we will be significantly drier than Wednesday.

Today & Tonight

A few areas, especially our northern counties have gotten off to a clear start this morning, but any clear patches likely aren't going to be lasting much longer through the morning. Overcast conditions will prevail and should last through the balance of the day.

Temperatures are a bit of a mix in Mid-Michigan this morning, with 40s and 50s greeting you as you head out for the morning commute. Today will likely be another cooler day with the clouds and continued easterly flow, but a few areas will manage the low 60s this afternoon.

Mid-Michigan will stay mostly dry through today, but a few passing showers will be late this afternoon and this evening. These showers should be on the scattered side and remain light. Although chances are there for all areas, the best chances will occur primarily east of I-75.

Showers and drizzle may hang on in isolated fashion through the overnight period, but shouldn't cause too many headaches for the morning commute. Lows should settle into the same area tonight, right around the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.