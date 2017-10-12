POLL: Are you afraid of Friday the 13th?

There are those among us who feel lucky on Friday the 13th and others who take the day off, too scared to risk venturing outdoors in case a piano mysteriously falls from the sky.

The fear of Friday the 13th is actually called paraskevidekatriaphobia or friggatriskaidekaphobia. To add to the creepy superstition, this year the chilling date falls in October.

There are no serious studies that show mishaps are more likely to befall upon people on Friday the 13th, but nevertheless, eight percent of Americans are afraid of the date, according to CBS News.

Are you superstitious on Friday the 13th? Take our poll below and see where the rest of Mid-Michigan falls.

