Help needed for dog found in Michigan after Hurricane Harvey

A local humane society is reaching out to the public after a dog who went missing during Hurricane Harvey turned up in Michigan.

The Humane Society of Midland County said Oreo arrived a few weeks ago as a stray. The shelter was pleased to find Oreo had a microchip – but shocked when they discovered he was registered to a family in Houston, Texas!

“Oreo went missing during Hurricane Harvey and neither we nor his family can figure out how on earth, he got to Michigan!” the humane society said on Facebook.

Oreo's family still has their home, but lost a lot of possessions as well as their vehicle. The humane society is putting out an urgent plea looking for anyone who could fly to anywhere in Texas in the next coming weeks.

The shelter would make all arrangements and pay for Oreo to ride in the cabin of the flight.

If you can help Oreo, contact the humane society at 989-835-1877.

