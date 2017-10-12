Vassar woman killed in Tuscola County crash

Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday morning in a Tuscola County crash.

Investigators said two deputies on patrol came across the crash about 2:36 a.m. on Barnes Road, near Sheridan Road in Millington Township.

When they arrived, they found the car still smoking. A 25-year-old Vassar woman was alone in the vehicle. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the woman died from her injuries, police said.

Officials said tracks from the scene indicate the vehicle was heading eastbound on Barnes Road when it gradually left the road and hit a group of trees.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Investigators said lab results will take weeks to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. \

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.