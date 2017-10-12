Vassar woman killed in Tuscola County crash - WNEM TV 5

Vassar woman killed in Tuscola County crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday morning in a Tuscola County crash. 

Investigators said two deputies on patrol came across the crash about 2:36 a.m. on Barnes Road, near Sheridan Road in Millington Township.

When they arrived, they found the car still smoking. A 25-year-old Vassar woman was alone in the vehicle. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the woman died from her injuries, police said.

Officials said tracks from the scene indicate the vehicle was heading eastbound on Barnes Road when it gradually left the road and hit a group of trees.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Investigators said lab results will take weeks to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. \

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.