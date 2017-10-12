GM announces $79 million investment in Flint

Officials at General Motors announced Thursday a $79 million investment to construct a new trim shop for Flint Assembly.

The investment will allow the facility the flexibility to create future programs, improve competitiveness, and strengthen the quality of its award-winning trucks.

“The new shop will provide a world-class working environment for our employees and will allow them to continue to build award winning trucks with segment leading quality well into the future,” said Michael Perez, plant manager of GM Flint Assembly.

Officials said the investment will allow GM to install new conveyors and technology, as well as improve the general assembly area.

The new 365,000-square foot shop will be located on the west side of the plant. Construction is already underway.

Since 2011, GM has announced nearly $2 billion in investments for Flint Assembly.

