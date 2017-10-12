Bad luck weather wise for Friday the 13th? Not recently

Friday the 13th is fast approaching, with less than 24 hours to go before the day, considered one of the unluckiest by many, arrives for the second time in 2017. The last one occurred in January.

While opinions on Friday the 13th vary, with plenty of believers and non-believers, we decided to take a look at how lucky or unlucky we've been weather wise over the last ten occurrences.

With the dates of Friday the 13th being highly variable, temperatures weren't considered. But sky conditions and precipitation were examined and over the last ten instances, with the "sky conditions" on what was observed for most of the day.

For what's considered an unlucky day, we've actually been pretty lucky over the last few years when talking wet weather. Only three days in Saginaw and two in Flint featured any sort of precipitation. Otherwise, we've been dry 70-80% of those days, with only minor changes in cloud coverage.

Date Saginaw Flint January 2017 Sunny Partly Sunny May 2016 Variably Cloudy Variably Cloudy November 2015 Cloudy, Rain Cloudy, Rain March 2015 Sunny Sunny February 2015 Cloudy, Light Snow Cloudy, Light Snow June 2014 Cloudy Cloudy December 2013 Cloudy, Light Snow Cloudy September 2013 Partly Sunny Mostly Cloudy July 2012 Sunny Sunny April 2012 Sunny Sunny

