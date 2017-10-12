Bad luck weather wise for Friday the 13th? Not recently - WNEM TV 5

First Warn 5

Bad luck weather wise for Friday the 13th? Not recently

Posted: Updated:

Friday the 13th is fast approaching, with less than 24 hours to go before the day, considered one of the unluckiest by many, arrives for the second time in 2017. The last one occurred in January. 

While opinions on Friday the 13th vary, with plenty of believers and non-believers, we decided to take a look at how lucky or unlucky we've been weather wise over the last ten occurrences. 

With the dates of Friday the 13th being highly variable, temperatures weren't considered. But sky conditions and precipitation were examined and over the last ten instances, with the "sky conditions" on what was observed for most of the day. 

For what's considered an unlucky day, we've actually been pretty lucky over the last few years when talking wet weather. Only three days in Saginaw and two in Flint featured any sort of precipitation. Otherwise, we've been dry 70-80% of those days, with only minor changes in cloud coverage. 

Date Saginaw Flint
January 2017 Sunny Partly Sunny
May 2016 Variably Cloudy Variably Cloudy
November 2015 Cloudy, Rain Cloudy, Rain
March 2015 Sunny Sunny
February 2015 Cloudy, Light Snow Cloudy, Light Snow
June 2014 Cloudy Cloudy
December 2013 Cloudy, Light Snow Cloudy
September 2013 Partly Sunny Mostly Cloudy
July 2012 Sunny Sunny
April 2012 Sunny Sunny

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.